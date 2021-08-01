Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

