Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.