Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.210-$12.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.56.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.10. The stock had a trading volume of 690,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,195. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

