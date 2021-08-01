ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

