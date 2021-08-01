Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) vs. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ethema Health alerts:

This table compares Ethema Health and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Tenet Healthcare 2.26% 60.15% 2.06%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and Tenet Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 1 2 12 0 2.73

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus target price of $61.87, suggesting a potential downside of 13.89%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Risk & Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ethema Health and Tenet Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.69 $3.09 million N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $17.64 billion 0.43 $399.00 million $4.73 15.19

Tenet Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedure, acute level 1 trauma, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging, and telemedicine access services. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications and engagement support, and value-based care solutions to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 65 hospitals; and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers, and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.