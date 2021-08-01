Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $275,629.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.