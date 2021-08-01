Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $198.98

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.98, but opened at $192.05. Etsy shares last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 35,967 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.