EventChain Achieves Market Cap of $731,849.05 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $731,849.05 and $16,452.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

