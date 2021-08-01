Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,914. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 380,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

