Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.82. 286,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $585.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.