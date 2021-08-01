Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.