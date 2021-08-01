Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $421.94 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $259.00 and a twelve month high of $480.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

