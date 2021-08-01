Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 0.5%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8,051.00 and last traded at $8,050.00. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,012.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

