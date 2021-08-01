Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72). Approximately 221,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 656,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.78).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.76. The firm has a market cap of £888.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.29.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.