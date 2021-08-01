Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. 213,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,663. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $122.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07.

