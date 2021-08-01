Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.39 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

