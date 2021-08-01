First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $5,855,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

