First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $40.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRME. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Merchants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Merchants by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

