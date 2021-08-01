First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $8,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.