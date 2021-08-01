First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 1,570 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

