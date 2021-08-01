First National Bank of South Miami Buys 77 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Tesla were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

