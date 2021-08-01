First National Bank of South Miami Has $553,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

