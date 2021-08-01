First National Bank of South Miami Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.