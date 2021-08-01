First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,399 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

