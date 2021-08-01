First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

Shares of FN opened at C$46.11 on Friday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

