First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,274,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

