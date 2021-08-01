First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.84. 1,464,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

