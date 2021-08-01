First PREMIER Bank Purchases 4,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.78. 6,454,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.