First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,181,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

