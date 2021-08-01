First PREMIER Bank Sells 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $368.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

