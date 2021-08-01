First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.