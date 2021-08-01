First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
