First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RFDI opened at $73.38 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.