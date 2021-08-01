FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.