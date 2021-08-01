Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

