FLO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

