Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Floor & Decor worth $35,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $123.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

