Fluity 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Fluity has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,467 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

