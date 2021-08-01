Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 264,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

