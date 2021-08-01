Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a £117 ($152.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £162.90 ($212.83) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £159.70 ($208.65).

FLTR stock opened at £123 ($160.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.58. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

