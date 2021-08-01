FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 6,177,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

