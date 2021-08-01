FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.60. 51,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

