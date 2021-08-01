Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,564. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.