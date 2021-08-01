Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 1st

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

