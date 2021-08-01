Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

