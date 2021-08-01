Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $97.47 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

