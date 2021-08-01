Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

FOXF stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

