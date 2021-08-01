Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,975,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.