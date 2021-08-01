Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $49.50 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $49.50 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00007363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

