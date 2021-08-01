Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.07 ($56.55).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.